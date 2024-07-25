Argentina soccer training base robbed before chaotic Morocco match, team says

A chaotic scene broke out in one of the first Olympic men’s soccer matches, but there was a ton of chaos beforehand, as well.

In their game against Morocco, Argentina thought it had scored the game-tying goal in added time, which would have earned them a draw and points toward possibly entering the knockout stage.

However, angry Morocco fans crashed the field to protest the late goal, and objects were thrown onto the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans who packed the stadium thought Argentina’s Cristian Medina goal in the 16th minute of added time was the equalizer. It was thought the full-time whistle had blown, and the match was over. But fans were told the match was suspended, and they had to leave the stadium.

The match restarted nearly two hours later, after the goal was eventually waved off due to an offside ruled via VAR, in a mostly empty stadium and lasted another three minutes before the final whistle was heard.

However, before that entire brouhaha, Argentina’s training base was robbed, the team said on Thursday.

TEAM USA’S STEPH CURRY, STEVE KERR BACK HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT AT OLYMPICS

“They went into training and they robbed us, in the Olympic Games,” head coach Javier Mascherano said after his team’s shocking 2-1 loss. “We didn’t want to say anything after training, I don’t think it helps anything. But obviously it’s a bit disagreeable that these kinds of things happen.”

Mascherano said midfielder Thiago Almada’s watch was among the items taken.

The Argentina delegation filed a police complaint in Lyon, the prosecutor’s office of nearby Saint-Etienne said Thursday. It’s unknown the value of all the items taken, nor is it known what other items were snatched from the base.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Argentina’s soccer federation said it had issued a formal protest Wednesday to world governing body FIFA and would do “what is necessary” to guarantee the safety of players.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.