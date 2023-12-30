Arizona football’s Martell Irby discusses journey from living in car to winning bowl game: ‘Glory be to God’

The Arizona Wildcats engineered a comeback victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in Thursday’s Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats defense had a game to remember, producing six turnovers.

Senior defensive back Martell Irby was one of the key players of the game, recording seven tackles. He also had an interception and forced a fumble. Irby’s performance landed him a postgame interview, which highlighted his inspirational journey.

Irby earned a scholarship ahead of the start of the 2023 season. The scholarship stood out because Irby decided to retire from college football in the summer of 2022, and it wasn’t too long ago that he was living in a Kia.

Irby spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins. He was involved in a car accident last year, and the injuries that stemmed from the wreck ultimately led to his decision to step away from the game.

Around a year after the traumatic crash, Irby walked on to the Arizona football team. He not only received a scholarship but was also named a team captain.

“Couple years ago, you were living in a Kia, working at a gym so you had a place to shower,” said ESPN’s Cole Cubeli began. “You moved to Tuscon, didn’t have a scholarship, didn’t even have a spot; you bet on yourself. And here you are, double-digit win season, Alamo Bowl champions.”

Irby then acknowledged some of the challenges he faced during an emotional response.

“Glory be to God,” said Irby. “I can’t thank Arizona enough. I can’t thank my brothers enough. I just want to enjoy this moment with my teammates, with my family and just embrace it, man. I couldn’t have scripted this any better. (I’m) just gonna take it for what it is and embrace it. I worry about tomorrow, tomorrow, man. I’m just thankful. I couldn’t have pictured this.”

The moment did spark criticism, with some claiming it was used as an opportunity to showcase an athlete’s traumatic experiences.

During a conversation, Irby was asked about being involved with something greater than himself.

“Now, looking back, I see that I needed that more than ever,” he said. “You know, just being part of the grind, being a part of something bigger than myself. I can’t thank these people enough. And I can’t wait for this confetti to fall, for us to just go crazy and enjoy the fruits of our labor.”

