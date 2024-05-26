Arizona wins Pac-12 on walk-off single in conference’s final event; announcer gives touching farewell

After more than 100 years, it’s the end of an era in college sports.

The Pac-12 was formed in 1915 as the Pacific Coast Conference, eventually becoming the Athletic Association of Western Universities, Pac-8, Pac-10, and now, what we know it as.

But, after 10 of the conference’s dozen schools are set to bolt for other leagues, it is no more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The conference will continue as a two-team conference beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, with just Oregon State and Washington State left standing.

Well, the conference that we have grown accustomed to had, for all intents and purposes, its final contest on Saturday night – fittingly, it ended in wild fashion.

It was the conference’s baseball championship between USC and Arizona, which the Wildcats won on a walk-off single in the ninth.

“One last Pac-12 after dark – that’s how the Pac-12 comes to a conclusion,” conference network announcer Roxy Bernstein said on the call.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

After the game, Bernstein took time to “put a bow” on the conference, and share what the conference has meant to not just him, but sports fans in general on the Pac-12 network’s final live broadcast.

“Pac-12 Networks began 12 years ago. I was one of the first hires and have been with the network since the launch. Tonight, I have the honor and the responsibility to say goodbye,” he said.

“This conference is in my heart and soul. And like so many of you out there, it means more to me than I can express. No other conference can match the history of the Pac-12. And that’s what truly makes this the Conference of Champions,” he continued.

“Since the news came out last August about the breakup of the Pac-12, we’ve had a lot of time to digest the news, but the string is still fresh – it will be for a long time.”

Added his color analyst, Wes Clements, “If you played in the Pac-12, just understand, you have played in the best conference in the history of the NCAA.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah will head to the Big 12, UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington will be members of the Big 10, and Cal and Stanford jump ship to the ACC.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.