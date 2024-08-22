A’s legend Dave Stewart reveals what he’d trade ‘in a heartbeat’ to keep team in Oakland

In a world of hypothetical, Dave Stewart has a no-brainer of a trade he’d like to make.

Stewart was one of the best pitchers in the late 1980s, being the ace of an Oakland A’s team that represented the American League in three straight World Series.

The Athletics won the Fall Classic in 1989, which was marred by the infamous earthquake in the Bay Area, against their neighborhood rivals in the San Francisco Giants.

The organization is set to move to Sacramento for the next three years before eventually calling Las Vegas home in 2028, marking the end of an era in baseball.

Well, Stewart was asked the hypothetical of whether he’d trade that 1989 ring if it meant the team were to stay in Oakland.

“I’d do that in a heartbeat,” Stewart said. “In a heartbeat. I grew up in this ballpark, from game one.”

Perhaps that’s easy for Stewart to say. He has two other rings on his resume: He won in 1981 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and in 1993 with the Toronto Blue Jays; he was the starting pitcher hours before Joe Carter walked it off.

But Stewart’s “game one” is no hyperbole. He was born in Oakland in 1957, and the A’s moved from Kansas City to the Bay after the 1967 season (after being in Philadelphia for over five decades).

Now, they’re hitting the road again. They’ll be playing at Sutter Health Park, which happens to be the home of their rival San Francisco Giants‘ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, before their move to southern Nevada.

