Ashley Brewer reveals ESPN laid her off days before wedding

Ashley Brewer was among the ESPN talents who were laid off last week, and on Sunday, she revealed the bad news came the week of her wedding to NBA player Frank Kaminsky.

The former “Sportscenter” host posted a video on TikTok with a voiceover looking into the camera a bit distraught as she tried to process what was happening.

“When ESPN lays you off the week of your wedding,” she screen-capped the video as she mouthed “you’re joking.”

Brewer seemed to be in good spirits when responding to some of the supportive comments from her followers. One person wrote that she should start producing her own content.

“It’s been an idea for a while… maybe now is the time! Thank you,” she wrote.

Another person asked why Brewer was laid off in the first place, and she responded, “$$$.”

Brewer, from Phoenix, started her career a college football sideline reporter for Cox 7 in Arizona before she became a weekend sports anchor at KGUN-TV in Tucson. Her career then brought her to Los Angeles where she worked at KABC-TV and then joined ESPN in 2020.

She hosted the late edition of “Sportscenter” in Los Angeles as well as “SportsNation” for a brief time.

Brewer and Kaminsky were engaged in September 2022. Kaminsky is a former Wisconsin standout center who was the No. 9 overall pick of the 2015 draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

Last season, he split time between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.

Brewer was among the nearly two dozen ESPN layoffs last week.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead,” ESPN told Fox News Digital.

“This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company,” ESPN continued. “These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.