Ashton Jeanty discusses his military family background, likens it to NFL Draft process

Ashton Jeanty was able to pick up a “little bit” of a lesson from his father ahead of the NFL Draft.

The soon-to-be first-round pick has been gearing up to hear his name called in Green Bay on Thursday night and fulfill his lifelong dream of being a pro.

But his father, Harry, served in the Navy, and it wasn’t an easy process to join.

“Before you get into the military, they do various tests, MRIs, screenings. It’s the same way that’s in the draft and combine, you gotta do that same stuff. Kind of a funny thing,” Jeanty told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Jeanty got a taste of what his father used to do while in service when he and his dad paid a visit to the General Mitchell Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee in partnership with USAA.

“It really was a no-brainer for me. My relationship with my dad, him being in the military, but also just thankful to USAA for the partnership, the Salute to Service partner. To visit the Milwaukee National Guard, get in the life, see what they really do. I be playing Call of Duty, but that’s not real life,” Jeanty joked.

“It was cool to see their daily process and how detailed everything is, what they’re doing on a daily basis. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without their service.”

“It was dope. I think the biggest thing was just to see how detailed everything is and how there’s little room for error and mistakes. Little to none, honestly. They’re doing these things every day, so the precision and attention to detail is amazing. It gave me a greater appreciation for what they do and how they’re protecting us every single day.”

Jeanty said he’s been able to understand a lot more about his father’s day-to-day now that he is older.

“He wouldn’t give too much details exactly on what they were doing. Now that I’m older, he tells me about stuff that happened on the ship and stuff like that. I was so young before, so I didn’t really understand it. But now, there’s definitely conversations,” Jeanty said.

Jeanty earned the second-most rushing yards in a college football season last year with Boise State, falling just short of Barry Sanders’ all-time record.

