Astros’ Hector Neris stomps toward and yells at Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez after strikeout

The Houston Astros got a major boost in their American League Wild Card hopes Wednesday night with an 8-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners, but it did not come without some divisional tensions.

The AL West rivals had a heated moment in the sixth inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Astros shortstop Mauricio Dubon hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in their fourth inning. The Mariners would get two back in the bottom of the frame. Going into the sixth, Houston had a 4-3 lead.

Benches cleared after Houston pitcher Hector Neris struck out Seattle batter Julio Rodriguez. Neris pounded his chest, shouted and walked toward Rodriguez as the center fielder returned to the dugout. Umpires got things back on track after a few minutes.

Neris said he had no hard feelings toward Rodriguez.

APP USERS VIEW THE ALTERCATION HERE.

“He’s my friend,” Neris said. “Just, it’s part of the game.”

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR DENIED ENTRY INTO PHILLIES GAME: REPORTS

Mariners slugger Eugenio Suarez said Neris was saying some bad things in Spanish toward Rodriguez.

“I heard that and that pissed me off,” Suarez said, via MLB.com. “I was mad and I let him know, like, ‘Why did you do that? Why did you do that to us? If you want to enjoy your strikeout, you enjoy the strikeout and go to your dugout.’

“Don’t do that, walk and chase Julio and do all that (stuff) he did. For me, I don’t take that. That made me so mad.”

Rodriguez said through a team spokesman that he was shocked by the way Neris acted toward him.

The Astros are 1.5 games up on the Mariners for the final wild-card spot. They are also a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the second spot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston took two out of three games against Seattle and will finish the season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.