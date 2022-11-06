At least 5 hurt after Coastal Carolina crowd storms field following upset win over Appalachian State

At least five people were hurt earlier this week following Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State, a spokesperson confirmed.

According to Coastal Carolina‘s director of communication, Jerry Rashid, three individuals were transported to a hospital, and two others were treated on site at Brooks Stadium.

“I just saw people running, and I just ran with them and I ended up, you know, in a big crowd. I fell a couple times. It was pretty crazy,” a student told WBTW-TV.

Social media was filled with videos of the crowd rushing the field immediately after the game.

“A kid broke his ankle really bad, and it was sideways,” claimed a student-athlete who had been at the game.

It is unclear whether Coastal Carolina University will receive a fine. The University of Tennessee was hit with a $100,000 fine after fans stormed the field following the upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in mid-October.

The fine was a result of the school violating the Southeastern Conference’s policy on access to the competition area.

Prior to fans running on the field, quarterback Grayson McCall racked up 253 passing yards en route to a 35-28 win.

One of McCall’s touchdowns was an eight-yarder to Jacob Jenkins to give Coastal Carolina a 28-14 lead in the game’s final quarter.

App State’s next offensive possession lasted just one play. Tavyn Jackson picked off Chase Brice to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Reese White.

The Mountaineers did respond late in the fourth quarter and trailed by a touchdown and an extra point with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

But Coastal Carolina were able to run out the clock to end the game.

Fans on hand saw Coastal Carolina win for only the second time in its last eight meetings with Appalachian State.

The win improved Coastal Carolina to 8-1 on the season and moved them up to the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference.

According to WSOC, multiple Appalachian State fan were injured when the crowd stormed the field after the team beat Troy.