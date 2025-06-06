Athletics fan confronted by security for wearing ‘SELL’ t-shirt caught on live broadcast

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

They simply go by the Athletics now, as the team formerly stationed in Oakland will soon plant their roots in Las Vegas.

For now, the team plays their games at Sutter Health Park, a minor league field in Sacramento, while the transition to Las Vegas continues to run its course. As a result, there is a large portion of the team’s fanbase that remains disgruntled at ownership for moving to Sin City instead of continuing to play in Oakland.

Well, one fan decided to make his presence known during the team’s pregame show on Thursday ahead of the match-up with the Minnesota Twins. He wore a t-shirt that read, “SELL.”

While the pregame show was going on, that fan was quickly confronted by a Sutter Health Park security guard, and more team and field officials quickly followed suit.

The whole thing was captured on the live broadcast.

Joe Horton identified himself on social media as the man in question, and he noted that security allowed him to remain in his seat for the game after speaking with them. He told Awful Announcing, who posted the pregame clips on X, that this was “not my first rodeo.”

“When they show up I think the whole time – you know this too is on TV right?” Horton replied on X.

Horton even had some fun on X posting a screenshot of himself in the background of the pregame show desk surrounded by security and white-polo-wearing officials.

“Look how many friends I made today,” he captioned the screenshot.

Fans like Horton remain ticked off by A’s owner John Fisher, who is leading the move to Las Vegas. Similar t-shirts, signs, and flags were seen at the Oakland Coliseum last season when the team’s home games started to dwindle as the schedule came to a close.

The Athletics will be playing in Sacramento for at least the next couple of seasons, as the team’s new ballpark in Las Vegas won’t be ready until 2028 at the earliest.

So, fans like Horton continue to voice their opinion on Fisher’s moves, and it’s clear a good portion of the fan base wishes him out of baseball. He doesn’t seem inclined to do so.

The Athletics remain a very young team with some budding talent, including Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom, Jacob Wilson and Lawrence Butler, among others. They are 24-40 entering Thursday, which is last in the AL West division.

