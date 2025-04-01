Athletics’ Sacramento era starts with historic blowout, ‘Sell the team’ chants and peculiar circumstances

The Sacramento era for the Athletics could not have gotten off to a worse start.

In case you missed it, the A’s will be in Sacramento in a minor league ballpark for at least the next three seasons before calling Las Vegas home. They had spent the previous 57 seasons in Oakland.

Well, Monday marked the first time they played a home game in Sacramento, and it got off to an emotional start by honoring the late Athletics legend Rickey Henderson (although, of course, he became a household name in Oakland) before turning completely sideways.

Each member of the A’s came onto the field during introductions donning Henderson’s No. 24, which they wore throughout the game, and his daughters threw out the ceremonial first pitch – he died in December at the age of 65.

And that was about all the positive that occurred. Before the Athletics even came up to bat in the bottom of the first inning, the Chicago Cubs led, 4-0.

It got even worse, as Athletics pitchers were smacked around for 14 more runs, all while catcher Carson Kelly hit for the cycle (the A’s never allowed one at the Oakland Coliseum).

After splitting a four-game set in Seattle this past weekend, it was an 18-3 loss to the Cubs. Joey Estes allowed six earned runs on nine hits and four walks in his four innings of work, while Noah Murdock was charged with six earned in his lone inning of relief. It was the most runs allowed by any team in a home opener in 100 years.

The Athletics’ radio broadcast also went out numerous times throughout the game – at one point, it even played the television broadcast.

After the tough loss, manager Mark Kotsay did his daily postgame press conference in none other than a shed.

It also wouldn’t be an Athletics game without some “Sell the team” chants from the crowd.

Oh, and there was also a drone delay.

There was some good news – the game was announced as a sellout… with 12,119 people in attendance.

Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner, an Oakland native who grew up an A’s fan, was not pleased with the circumstances.

“Around the league, a lot of people really appreciated the quality of baseball that was played there, without always the best resources, and the fans and energy that they brought,” Hoerner, who added he’d “rather be playing in Oakland” and has friends boycotting the team, told reporters before the game.

“A lot of players speak highly of their experiences playing games at the Coliseum even if the locker rooms weren’t the fanciest. It was just a great baseball place, and I hope fans know that players appreciate a lot of the same things that fans do.”

While the Oakland Coliseum didn’t exactly have the greatest amenities, it at least was a major league ballpark.

The Athletics will not bare the city in its name for the time being, and understandably so, as it seems that this era will want to be forgotten very quickly.

