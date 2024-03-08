Attorney for young girl injured by Britt Reid in drunken car wreck rips decision to commute jail time

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to commute ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid’s sentence has the attorney of a young girl injured in the drunken car wreck fuming.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2022 after driving his Dodge truck about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone into two cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium Feb. 4, 2021.

Among the injured was 5-year-old Ariel Young, who fell into an 11-day coma and continues to deal with life-changing injuries due to the accident. A girl who was 4 years old at the time was among four others seriously injured.

Reid received a three-year prison sentence after accepting a plea deal on initial charges that carried a maximum penalty of seven years in prison. However, Parson reduced Reid’s prison sentence, and he’ll serve the remainder of his three years on house arrest, which will end Oct. 31.

He will also be required to attend weekly meetings with a parole officer and peer support sponsor, while participating in behavioral counseling among other conditions.

Tom Porto, an attorney for Ariel and her family, told Yahoo Sports why he believes Gov. Parson, who hasn’t addressed the media about his decision, commuted Reid’s sentence.

“It’s because the governor of Missouri is a Chiefs fan, went to the Super Bowl, went to the after-parties, went to the parade and the rally and even has a Chiefs tattoo,” he said.

Young’s mother, Felicia Miller, also released a statement after learning of Reid’s commuted sentence.

“It seems the laws don’t apply equally to the haves and have-nots,” it said. “The haves get favors. The have-nots serve their sentence.”

“Ariel is dealing with the effects of her injuries to this day, and there is an understanding of the lifelong deficits she is facing,” Porto added.

Parson’s office released a statement regarding the commutation, saying, “Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses.”

Reid’s blood alcohol level was at 0.113% two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

The Chiefs reached a confidential agreement with Ariel’s family to pay for her ongoing medical treatment.

Reid is a repeat offender with a prior DUI on his record as well as a drug possession charge. He also served a 23-month sentence for brandishing a gun during a road rage incident in Pennsylvania while his father was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

