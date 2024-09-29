Auburn cheerleader knocks down Oklahoma player running onto field while performing stunts

Oklahoma’s Saturday afternoon didn’t get off to the best start, but neither did Auburn’s cheerleading program.

The 21st-ranked Sooners are visiting the Tigers Saturday for an SEC matchup, and there was a major collision well before the game even started.

While the Sooners were taking the field Saturday, an Auburn cheerleader decided it was a good time to do some stunts.

The cheerleader was pulling off backhand springs through the line of Sooners and was somehow able to avoid almost everyone … almost.

Near the 10-yard line, the cheerleader flipped right into defensive back Makari Vickers.

Both Vickers and the cheerleadeer got up quickly.

Vickers is in his second college season and played eight games for Oklahoma last year in the Big 12. He missed four contests due to an injury.

The sophomore was a consensus top-125 recruit in the nation out of high school, ranked as high as No. 81 in the country by Rivals.

The Sooners got on the board first when quarterback Michael Hawkins took a 48-yard rush to the house. However, Auburn answered with two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Payton Thorne found KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 31-yard touchdown to tie the game. And, after forcing a third-straight Oklahoma punt, Thorne threw another long touchdown, this one for 48 yards to Malcolm Simmons.

The unranked Tigers led Oklahoma 14-7 at halftime. Auburn had forced five consecutive punts after Oklahoma’s touchdown.

The Sooners are coming off a home loss to Tennessee, which is now ranked fifth in the country. They’ll need a comeback to carry momentum into their matchup against No. 1 Texas next week.

