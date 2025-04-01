Auburn cheerleaders send college basketball fans swooning

The Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team is in the Final Four for the first time since 2019 and have arguably one of the best players and head coaches left in the tournament in Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl.

While the Tigers have the mainstream spotlight ahead of their matchup against the Florida Gators, it was their cheerleaders who got plenty of attention on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A screenshot from the CBS broadcast went viral on X and college basketball fans swooned.

The Auburn cheerleading team is made up of 12 men and 11 women, with Aubie the Tiger leading the charge. Sawyer Tindall and Hailey Tschetter were co-head cheerleaders, and Ben Timm is the mic-man. Max Allen is the stunt coach, and Latish Durroh is the spirit coordinator.

The squad will be in the Tigers’ corner when they take on the Gators at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday night.

BRICE WILLIAMS PROVES TO BE MAIN ATTRACTION AT COLLEGE BASKETBALL CROWN

Broome is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 18.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He suffered a bit of an injury scare in the team’s Elite Eight win over Michigan State but managed to score 25 points and grab 14 rebounds.

Pearl has been with Auburn since the 2014-15 season and has not had a losing season with the Tigers since 2020-21. Before that, he was with Tennessee and Milwaukee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Auburn’s two Final Four appearances have come under Pearl’s watch.