Auburn fans can roll oaks at Toomer’s Corner for first time since 2017, school says

The Auburn University tradition of “rolling” the Auburn Oaks at Toomer’s Corner after a Tigers victory has been absent for the past several years.

Following the planting of two new trees in February 2017, fans were asked not to “roll” the trees – the tradition of throwing toilet paper into the trees – in order to give them time to grow.

The two trees are now ready to be rolled, Auburn University announced Tuesday.

“Both trees have made excellent progress since planting took place six years ago and are now considered to have recovered from transplant stress,” Auburn University arborist Alex Hedgepath said in a statement. “Because of the Auburn Family’s commitment, the trees are now established and can withstand rolling and cleanup efforts after Auburn athletic victories. With continued care, we expect the trees to grow vigorously and become further established.”

The original trees, which were planted between 1937 and 1939, were removed in April 2013 after being poisoned in 2010 by Harvey Updyke, a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Updyke pled guilty in 2013 to applying herbicide to the trees. He died in 2020.

In 2015, two live oaks were planted, but one was lit on fire in 2016, damaging both trees.

Auburn fans have rolled different trees over the past few years in order to continue the tradition.

After six years, the trees planted in 2017 have been deemed ready due to a “rigorous care routine.”

“We knew from the beginning it was a huge request to ask our fans to not roll the two new Auburn Oaks at Toomer’s Corner,” said Justin Sutton, director of facilities management landscape services. “We knew this short-term request would reap long-term benefits in upholding one of the best collegiate athletic traditions of rolling Toomer’s Corner. The long-term establishment, overall health and projected long life of these trees was our goal from the beginning. With the help of the Auburn Family, we feel as if we’ve reached this milestone.”

The tradition’s origin is up for debate, though David Housel, Auburn athletics director emeritus, said it began in 1972 when halfback Terry Henley pledged to “beat the No. 2 out of Alabama.”

Auburn football is entering its first season under head coach Hugh Freeze, who was hired after two straight losing seasons.