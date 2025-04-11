Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named chairman of US Israel Education Association

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl was named the chairman of the Board of Directors for the U.S. Israel Education Association (USIEA) on Thursday.

Pearl is one of the handful of Jewish coaches in college basketball. He has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel, which only grew in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack. He was one of three Jewish head coaches who made the NCAA Final Four last weekend.

“I am deeply honored to be named Chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association, and hope I can even begin to fill the shoes of outgoing Chair Dr. Phil Roe, former member of Congress and Chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee,” Pearl said in a news release.

“My experience in Israel was transformative. I felt it was my responsibility to become more involved in the mission of USIEA and educating senior government leaders in America on the importance of supporting Israel. I also shared this important journey with my team. In August 2022, Auburn University became the first Division I basketball team to play a professional Israeli team, marking a historic moment in both college athletics and U.S.-Israel relations. I’m proud to continue advocating for greater understanding and collaboration between our two nations.”

The USIEA has helped build the relationship between U.S. and Israeli leaders and strengthen their communication on key issues.

Pearl’s goal is to amplify the mission.

“I’ve dedicated much of my life to teaching young people about the importance of leadership, values, and understanding different perspectives,” Pearl added. “My work with USIEA aligns with those principles, and I’m excited to continue building a bridge of understanding between these two great nations.”

Pearl led Auburn to a 32-6 record. The Tigers’ Final Four appearance was the team’s first since 2019. Pearl has led Auburn to its only two Final Fours.