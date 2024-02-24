Auburn’s Bruce Pearl supports IVF treatments after Alabama Supreme Court ruling: ‘This makes no sense’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl spoke out about the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling on frozen embryos on Thursday.

Pearl responded to a post on X, which showed Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., saying on CNN that the Republican Party “cannot be the party against family formation.”

“Pro life means protecting Life. People who are using IVF are trying to create life,” Pearl wrote on X. “This makes no sense. I’m confident Alabama lawmakers will fix this glitch ASAP as hundreds of couples are in the middle of the process!”

The Alabama Supreme Court earlier in the week ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a decision critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatment in the state. The decision was issued in a pair of wrongful death cases brought by three couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic.

The plaintiffs in the Alabama case had undergone IVF treatments that led to the creation of several embryos, some of which were implanted and resulted in healthy births.

The couples had paid to keep others frozen in a storage facility at the Mobile Infirmary Medical Center.

In response to the court’s ruling, the largest hospital system in Alabama — the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) — announced on Wednesday that it would be suspending its in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

“The UAB Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility has paused in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments as it evaluates the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision that a cryopreserved embryo is a human being,” the hospital said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Additionally, on Thursday, two additional fertility providers — Alabama Fertility Specialists and the Center for Reproductive Medicine in Mobile, Alabama — both announced that they would be pausing their IVF treatments, according to local reports.

