Auburn’s Jewish basketball coach Bruce Pearl says Obama, Biden ‘created the crap’ in Israel and Gaza

Over 2,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since the weekend, and there does not seem to be an end in sight.

However, one college basketball coach thinks two of the last three presidents of the United States are deserving of blame for the conflict.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said the Obama and Biden administrations “created the crap that we got in this world” when he was discussing the conflict with Dan Dakich on Outkick’s “Don’t @ Me.”

Pearl said that Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad are “funded” by United States taxpayers.

He admitted that Presidents Obama and Biden were “well-intentioned” when they were trying to “balance the scales of power in the Middle East.”

However, that led to “terrorism,” Pearl said.

“They’ve emboldened them, they’ve empowered them, and they’ve enriched them,” he added.

Pearl credited President Trump for putting an end to Obama’s previous deals.

“Trump comes in, and I know some people don’t like Donald Trump because he tweets or he’s not presidential, but his policies were spot on,” Pearl continued. “He comes in and says, wait a second, there’s pay to slay? Wait a second, so Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, they’re actually taking money and if you kill a Jew or murder a Jew or you do this suicide mission, they’re going to take care of your family and pay? This is ridiculous. We’re not funding that. And he cut it off. He cut off Iran.”

Pearl added, “Not since World War II has the world been this dangerous.”

Pearl, who is Jewish, said Israel now needs to do whatever it takes simply for just “survival.”

“I don’t like to be divided, but here’s the deal, if Iran wants to call out Israel and for the destruction of Israel, and they’ve been saying it since 1979 when the Shah was removed, I take them at their word for it…” he said. “This is a Holocaust, this is a crime, and now what’s about to take place has nothing to do with revenge. This is not about revenge. What Israel must do now is nothing about revenge, it’s about survival.”

Hamas terrorists have infiltrated Israel in an unprecedented attack, firing more than 4,500 rockets at residential areas from the Gaza Strip. Twenty-two Americans have also been confirmed dead in the war.