Austin Peay, North Florida basketball players involved in intense skirmish during closing moments of game

A men’s college basketball game between North Florida and Austin Peay descended into chaos as a massive skirmish overshadowed the Governors’ 73-71 victory over the Ospreys on Saturday night.

As North Florida tried to take the lead with a few seconds left at the end of the game, Austin Peay stole the ball away and Cameron Copeland tried to bounce the ball to himself for a slam dunk. Copeland was met at the rim by North Florida’s Jonathan Aybar, who fouled him hard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The hard foul caused the pushing and grabbling between players from both teams. Players and coaches attempted to break everyone up. The fight appeared to spill over into the hallway as both teams tried to get back to their locker rooms after the scuffle was over.

FANS STORM COURT AS MARYLAND UPSETS NO. 3 PURDUE, HANDING BOILERMAKERS SECOND STRAIGHT LOSS

“I am disappointed with the behavior at the conclusion of today’s game with North Florida,” Austin Peay vice president and athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement.

“Our student-athletes are held to a higher standard, and tonight’s behavior does not represent the ‘Total Gov Concept.’ Austin Peay and the ASUN Conference take pride in sportsmanship. That didn’t happen today. We will work with the ASUN Conference to determine the appropriate path forward and respond accordingly.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fight overshadowed Austin Peay’s third Atlantic Sun Conference win of the season. Austin Peay improved to 9-20 overall on the year. North Florida fell to 12-16 overall and 7-9 against conference opponents.