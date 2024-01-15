Australian Open fans rip tennis star after meltdown nearly takes out ball girl: ‘Absolutely disgusting’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Russian tennis star Pavel Kotov startled a young ball girl during his Australian Open match against Arthur Rinderknech.

The 25-year-old came away with a 7-5, 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 victory over Rinderknech and narrowly escaped disqualification in the first round because of his explosion. After he lost a point to Rinderknech, Kotov smashed a ball into the back wall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ball just missed a ball girl who winced in fear as Kotov hit the ball.

Tennis 365 noted that Kotov would have been disqualified if he hit the ball girl. World No.1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified in 2020 when he hit a line judge in the throat as he was trying to deliver a ball to one of the ball boys.

Wide World of Sports Australia posted the clip on its Instagram page. Tennis fans were not happy in the outlet’s comments section and chastised Kotov for his outburst.

COCO GAUFF, JESSICA PEGULA CRY ‘FOUL’ OVER USTA’S DEPICTIONS OF AMERICAN STARS IN AUSTRALIAN OPEN

“As a parent of a ballkid I find it absolutely disgusting that he was not disqualified from the AO. The ballkids are all volunteers and do not deserve to feel scared or threatened whilst they are on duty,” one person wrote.

“Poor girl, she shouldn’t have to put up with that crap. Hope he gets a fine!!” another added.

“So where is the disciplinary action by match referee and tournament referee. He should have lost points and been fined plus had to publicly apologise. The standard you walk by is the one you accept. AO take action now!!!!!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kotov was ranked No. 64 in the world before the tournament began. His second-round match begins Tuesday. His opponent has yet to be determined.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.