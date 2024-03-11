Baker Mayfield agrees to 3-year deal to remain Bucs’ starting quarterback: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping Baker Mayfield under center after the veteran quarterback agreed to a three-year deal with the team, per NFL Network.

It’s a three-year pact worth $100 million with $50 million guaranteed, NFL Network added. The max value of the contract is reportedly $115 million.

Mayfield impressed the Buccaneers by helping them win the NFC South this past season and taking down the reigning NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles at home in the wild-card round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bucs had a huge quarterback question heading into last season with Tom Brady officially retiring, but Mayfield earned the starting role – one they’d like to see him in for years to come.

Vibes were very low for the Bucs this time last year after Brady made his second retirement and the future of the quarterback position became a major question to be answered.

The Bucs brought in Mayfield, who had been with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams the year prior. This came after four seasons with the Cleveland Browns that didn’t work out the way both sides wanted.

BUCCANEERS’ MIKE EVANS ‘EXTREMELY CONFIDENT’ BAKER MAYFIELD WILL REMAIN IN TAMPA BAY AS FREE AGENCY LOOMS

After going 1-5 with the Panthers and 1-3 with the Rams, Mayfield’s future in the NFL went from first overall franchise quarterback to backup quarterback status.

But he had a chance to win the Bucs job and did much more than that in 2023.

Mayfield set career highs in passing yards (4,044) and passing touchdowns (28) while throwing 10 interceptions and owning a 64.3% completion rate – again, a career-high.

The Bucs went 9-8 with him leading the offense, enough to win a mediocre NFC South title. But the statement was the 32-9 blowout the Bucs put together against the Eagles, with Mayfield throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

If there was doubt Mayfield couldn’t be a playoff-caliber quarterback all season, that ended when he moved on to the next round.

The Bucs’ front office has been active in trying to run it back in 2024, as they signed Mayfield’s favorite target, wide receiver Mike Evans, to a long-term deal. They also franchise-tagged safety Antoine Winfield in hopes that they can reach an extension, too. Either way, all three key pieces will be back next season.

It’s been quite the turnaround for Mayfield, who made the best of his opportunity with the Bucs on what may have been the verge of a journeyman career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he’s a franchise quarterback again.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.