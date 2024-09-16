Baker Mayfield’s rushing touchdown helps lift Bucs to narrow victory over Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up a morsel of revenge on the Detroit Lions on Sunday as they were able to close out a 20-16 win and move to 2-0 to begin the 2024 season.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers on a six-play, 70-yard drive and capped it off with a go-ahead 11-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The score and extra point put the Buccaneers up four points and they won the game by the same margin.

The veteran quarterback was on target for the second straight game. He threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin with 9:08 left in the second quarter to give Tampa Bay a 13-6 lead before halftime.

After the Lions scored on a Jake Bates field goal and a David Montgomery rushing touchdown, Mayfield responded with the touchdown.

Mayfield was an efficient 12-for-19 with 185 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Godwin was his primary target. The wide receiver had seven catches on eight targets for 117 yards and the score. Mike Evans had three catches on six targets for 42 yards.

Mayfield also led the team with 34 rushing yards. Bucky Irving had 22 yards on seven carries.

The Lions welcomed the Buccaneers into Detroit. The two teams met at Ford Field in the NFC Divisional Round in the playoffs earlier this year. The Lions won the game, 31-23.

This time, it was a much different result.

Jared Goff finished 34-for-55 with 307 passing yards but threw two interceptions. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 11 catches for 119 yards. Jameson Williams had five catches for 79 yards.

Tampa Bay improved to 2-0 on the season and Detroit fell to 1-1.

