Baker Mayfield’s wife sounds off on the ‘weirdest’ year following Panthers release

Baker Mayfield is heading to Los Angeles after getting claimed off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday and his wife, Emily Mayfield, posted a parting message on social media after what she called a “challenging” year.

“Feeling grateful tonight. For the whirlwind, the chaos, the craziness. I’m thankful for the opportunity to walk alongside my bff for this once in a lifetime rollercoaster ride,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m so thankful for our time in Charlotte. I met some REALLY incredible people & fell in love with an amazing city. You will certainly see more of us CLT!”

RAMS CLAIM QUARTERBACK BAKER MAYFIELD OFF WAIVERS

Mayfield was released Monday after being acquired by Carolina in the offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Panthers coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the decision to move on from Mayfield came after he informed the former Browns’ starter that Sam Darnold would take the reins yet again Sunday, this time against the Seattle Seahawks, with PJ Walker as the backup.

Mayfield then asked for a release.

He was then picked up off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday as Los Angeles battles a number of quarterback injuries, including Matthew Stafford who is likely out for the season with a bruised spinal cord.

Emily Mayfield also expressed her excitement to return to Los Angeles and shared a heartfelt message to her husband.

“And lastly, Bake, I’m one proud wife kid! It’s been the weirdest, most confusing, challenging, soul-searching year of my life. But the important thing is, we’ve done it together & with God at our center. I’m really proud of where we are, and where we’re headed. Thankful for the man you are today, and how you handle adversity with nothing but grace! Can’t wait to cheer you on #17! Go Rams!”

Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a press conference Wednesday that he “would lean towards” Mayfield being active for Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I would say I’ve always really liked him. What I can say in all sincerity is that there’s an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks. Whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined, but I’m excited about that and I think as we continue to accumulate that information that will answer itself.”