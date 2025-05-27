Ban on Tyrese Haliburton’s father lifted, cleared to attend Pacers next home playoff game: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Haliburton is expected to have a bird’s eye view of his son Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the Indiana Pacers for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The elder Haliburton will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday and watch from a luxury suite as the Pacers take on the New York Knicks in the next game of the high-stakes series, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

John Haliburton’s pending return comes after he was barred from attending Pacers’ home or road games following his on-court confrontation with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in late April.

The Pacers have played in eight playoff games since the incident, and John Haliburton has not attended any of those matchups. The Pacers front office reportedly decided to place a ban on the two-time NBA All-Star’s father.

ESPN reported, citing sources, that John Haliburton understood and accepted the decision at the time. He is not expected to attend Game 5 when the series shifts back to New York City.

Instead of attending the past few games, John Haliburton has been seen in a local Indianapolis bar celebrating his son’s feats, such as making a buzzer-beating shot to force overtime in Game 1 against the Knicks. The Pacers went on to win that game at Madison Square Garden.

Tyrese Haliburton was not made available to reporters on Monday, when the Pacers confirmed their decision to lift the ban on his father.

“I think a father-son relationship is special,” teammate Myles Turner said. “I grew up in a house where my father was a big part of my life, and this is a very special moment — conference finals, and you potentially move on. So I’m glad that a father can see his son play.”

The Knicks’ rallied in the fourth quarter on Sunday night in Game 3 to cut the series deficit. The Knicks’ 106-100 victory guaranteed a Game 5, which will be in New York. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

