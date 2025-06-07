Barack and Michelle Obama among those showering Coco Gauff with praise after French Open win

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in a decade, an American won at the French Open after Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to collect the trophy at Roland-Garros.

Gauff’s second Grand Slam did not come easy. She had to throw the world No. 1 player’s game off on the famous clay court. She was down after the first set tiebreak went to Sabalenka, but Gauff rallied and had a raucous crowd behind her that led to a drop-to-the-clay celebration in the end.

Gauff received social media praise from many for her win, including Michelle and Barack Obama.

“Congrats, @CocoGauff!” Michelle Obama wrote. “Your determination, strength, and grace throughout the French Open has inspired us all – and showed us what’s possible. Proud of you!”

The former president added, “Congratulations to @CocoGauff for an amazing championship at the French Open – the first American singles champion at @RolandGarros in a decade. You make us all proud.”

Gauff was locked in on the court, but there were many American celebrities in the stands at Roland-Garros, including director Spike Lee, actor Dustin Hoffman, “Inside The NBA” host Ernie Johnson and others.

Those in the tennis world were thrilled to see Gauff’s tenacity and determination.

“Congratulations to @CocoGauff on her second Grand Slam women’s singles title, and her first singles title at #RolandGarros!” tennis great Billie Jean King wrote on X. “Outstanding!”

Even Carlos Alcaraz, who will face Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final at Roland-Garros, took the time to congratulate Gauff.

“Many congrats @CocoGauff!!!” he wrote on X.

Another tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, called Gauff’s performance “a great comeback and fight!”

Even the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat posted for Gauff’s victory. She has heavy South Florida ties after growing up in Delray Beach.

As mentioned by many who congratulated her, Gauff has two Grand Slam victories, winning her first at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Gauff was ranked the No. 2 women’s singles player entering this tournament, and she leaves No. 1 with another trophy under her belt as the season continues.

