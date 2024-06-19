Barry Bonds, Willie Mays’ godson, posts tribute to fellow Giants legend

Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 93.

Tributes poured in throughout the baseball world and those who knew him well, but there are not too many who have both of those titles.

Barry Bonds is in that rare fraternity. He is Mays’ godson, as Bonds’ father, Bobby, was a longtime teammate of Mays.

The home run king posted an ode to his godfather, a fellow San Francisco Giants legend, on Instagram.

“I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion. I have no words to describe what you mean to me- you helped shape me to be who I am today,” Bonds wrote. “Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me. Rest in peace Willie, I love you forever. #SayHey.”

Mays was one of the greatest ballplayers to ever grace a baseball diamond, beginning in 1951 as a 20-year-old making his debut playing for the New York Giants. He would go on to be a 24-time All-Star, two-time MVP, 12-time Gold Glover, two-time All-Star Game MVP, Rookie of the Year and 1954 World Series champion in an illustrious career that led to an easy Hall of Fame induction.

Mays was known for his ability to wow crowds with thunderous home runs, slick baserunning and miraculous plays in center field. One of the most iconic plays ever in MLB came in that 1954 World Series and was forever called “The Catch.”

In his illustrious career, he hit .301 with 660 career home runs. He is one of just four players ever to have 3,000 hits with at least 600 of them being home runs (Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols, and Alex Rodriguez).

He ended his career with the New York Mets in 1973, where his No. 24 is also retired.

Mays, who spent most of 1952 and all of 1953 serving in the Army, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama in 2015.

MLB is set to play a regular-season game on Thursday at the historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where Mays began his professional baseball career in the Negro League with the Black Barons, between the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

