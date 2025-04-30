Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy ‘stunned’ by Bill Belichick’s awkward interview

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy didn’t hold back his thoughts on Bill Belichick’s viral interview with “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Portnoy said he has a weekly routine on Sunday mornings, as he has some coffee and watches the program. But his skin started to crawl when watching the Belichick interview, which had a very awkward moment when his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, who was in the background for the interview, was brought up.

“It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial,” he said. “So image my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat.”

The controversy behind the interview was a question about how Belichick and Hudson met, which has always been her going up to the NFL coaching legend and asking him to sign her textbook on a flight.

This time, though, Hudson appeared aggressive when she dismissed the subject, creating an awkward tension between the three in the room.

Portnoy continued the conversation on his “Barstool Rundown” podcast, where he brought up the viral Halloween photos of the couple that were posted on social media as well.

“I don’t know if he knew anyone else saw those photos,” Portnoy said about the pictures of Belichick dressed as a fisherman and Hudson as a mermaid. “I was literally squirming. Then, it went crazy viral. People are saying he’s like being held hostage. I don’t think he knows still what social media is and that these photos are out there.”

Being a Boston sports fan, Portnoy knows the usual Belichick in front of the camera: stoic, blunt, standoffish. But what he saw on Sunday morning was someone else in his eyes.

“He’s been a guy who’s never cared what anybody has thought,” Portnoy said about Belichick. “But I’ve never seen him seemingly stunned in an interview, like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe you asked that.’ I’ve just never seen it.”

On the point of Hudson, Portnoy believes she got the wrong idea about the question from the interviewer because CBS Sunday Morning is usually a positive perspective.

“They’re never supposed to be, like, an ounce of [anything negative], that’s why I was stunned.”

As Belichick begins his first-ever college head coaching gig at North Carolina, his relationship with Hudson has been on full display. She’s been spotted at practices, events and more by his side.

Hudson brushed off the criticism she faced after shutting down the question, saying there was “nothing awkward about it” in an X post.

“Imagine a private person wanting to keep their private life private. Shocking,” she added.

