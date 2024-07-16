Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rescued by Coast Guard off Nantucket coast after losing power

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard in Nantucket on Monday after he said he was almost “lost to the ocean.”

Speaking to the nearly 4 million followers he has on the social media platform TikTok, Portnoy explained that he was taking his mom out on his boat in Massachusetts when he realized he had no power.

“Your boys almost lost Captain Dave today,” he recalled. “Captain Dave almost was lost to the ocean, Mother Ocean.”

“Unhooked it to the buoys, turned the engine on – dead. Breaker’s dead. Captain Dave, third time out, made a mistake… Captain Dave unhooked himself to the buoy before he turned the boat on to make sure the boat wasn’t dead. No power, no radio, no anchor, no nothing. Heavy, heavy, winds. Next thing you know, Captain Dave is lost at sea.”

Portnoy said he attempted to steer the boat without crashing into anyone else in the harbor. He used a flare gun to send a distress signal, but to no avail. Eventually, a girl in what he said looked like a “rowboat” noticed an issue and boarded his vessel.

She radioed the Coast Guard for help, and Portnoy’s odyssey came to an end.

“Captain Dave lives to tell another tale. Third time as a captain [and] already lost at sea. It’s a dangerous game. Sea’s angry, my friends.”

According to a report from U.S Coast Guard Station Brant Point, the Coast Guard was conducting training exercises at the time that the radio call for a 28-foot vessel that broke free from its mooring came in, FOX 25 Boston reported.

They responded and towed the boat back to the harbor.

“We are glad that he used distressed signals and applaud the good Samaritan for having a VHF radio ready to hail the Coast Guard,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

As for Portnoy, the incident was enough to keep him on land for a little while.

“Captain Dave may never go on the boat again.”

