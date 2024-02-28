Bart Starr’s widow, Cherry, dies at 89

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The widow of Bart Starr, the first Super Bowl MVP, died this week at age 89.

Cherry Starr was married to the Green Bay Packers legend from 1954 until his death in 2019.

Their son, Bart Jr., confirmed her death to WBAY in Green Bay Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My mom passed away a few hours ago, and she did so fully at peace and in comfort. The sadness of this loss will not match our gratitude for having her as part of our lives for so long,” he told the outlet.

Rawhide Youth Services, the organization the Starrs joined in 1965, was the first to announce her death.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy provided a statement online.

“The Packers Family was deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of Cherry Starr. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and great sense of humor. Her generosity and support of the community, both here in Wisconsin and in Alabama, is greatly appreciated by so many,” he said.

FORMER SEAHAWKS STAR RICHARD SHERMAN ARRESTED FOR DUI

“Cherry was particularly passionate about carrying on Bart’s legacy of supporting each new generation of quarterbacks, as Bart and then Cherry wrote letters to so many around the league. I know the players cherished those notes of encouragement. We share our most sincere condolences with Bart Jr. and the entire Starr family.”

Cherry attended Auburn while her husband starred for rival Alabama. So, she dropped out and moved to Tuscaloosa. They moved to Green Bay after he was drafted.

The Packers selected Starr with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft. He became a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He won NFL titles in 1961, `62, `65, `67 and `68. He was the 1966 NFL MVP and was named to the 1960s All-Decade team. Starr also was named MVP of the first two Super Bowls. Starr also has an NFL award named after him. It’s awarded annually to a player of outstanding character and leadership.

The team retired his No. 15 jersey in 1973, making him just the third player to receive that honor. Four years later, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.