Baseball fan plummets from stands to ground during Pirates-Cubs game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A baseball fan fell more than 20 feet from the right field bleachers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh to the ground on Wednesday night in the seventh inning of a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double to put the team up 4-3 in the bottom of the inning when players from his team frantically tried to alert umpires and security the fan was on the warning track.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game was paused for about 10 minutes as medical personnel arrived. The fan was placed onto a backboard, loaded onto a medical cart and taken out of the stadium.

A graphic video posted to social media showed the fan tumble over the railing and drop about 20 feet to the ground. The TV broadcast showed McCutchen standing on second base with his hand over his head and in shock. Cubs players took a knee while the fan was being attended to.

Players took a knee as a medical cart came out for the fan who was on his back.

The condition of the fan was not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pirates for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.