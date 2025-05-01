Baseball fan’s fall ‘accidental in nature,’ police say, as graphic video shows incident

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A graphic video showed how a baseball fan plummeted 21 feet to the ground at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, leaving the man in critical condition.

The man appeared to go over the guardrail above Clemente Wall in right field as Pirates star Andrew McCutchen knocked in two runs in the seventh inning. He did a cartwheel in the air before he hit the warning track. Managers and players from the Pirates and Chicago Cubs immediately called the attention to the umpires and medical personnel to stop the game and check on the man.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was then placed onto a backboard and carted off the field. Officials later said the man was in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Officials said Thursday the incident was being treated as “accidental in nature.”

“This incident is being treated as accidental in nature. The patient remains in critical condition at the hospital,” officials said in a post on X. “Pittsburgh Police do not anticipate providing any additional updates to the public.”

The Pirates released a statement on Wednesday night.

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play,” the Pirates said in a statement.

“Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time.

DODGERS’ DUSTIN MAY DISCUSSES RELIANCE ON FAITH, WIFE DURING SERIOUS INJURIES AND ‘LIFE-OR-DEATH’ EXPERIENCE

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Cubs players were among those who took a knee as they watched the man get placed on a backboard and onto the medical cart.

“I didn’t see anything happen, but I saw (Counsell’s) face when he came out on the field, and I could tell that it was a very scary moment,” Cubs star Dansby Swanson said. “All we could do was just pray for a good, strong recovery for him and his family. I have never been part of something like that before and I hope I am never part of something like that again.

“It’s a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game. Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It’s obviously tough. At a time like that, you want (the fans) to know you love them.”

McCutchen offered a prayer on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” he wrote. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.