Baseball fans needle Mets’ Pete Alonso over celebration for making out on routine play

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso caught flak from baseball fans on Monday after he appeared to celebrate making a throw to end an inning against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston led 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth when New York pitcher Kodai Senga got batter David Hamilton to hit a grounder to the first base side. Alonso fielded the ball and tossed it to Senga for the out. Alonso moved his hips in celebration for completing the out.

Baseball fans were unamused. Two innings earlier, Alonso tried to flip the ball to Senga for an out but tossed the ball over the pitcher’s head.

He had a similar issue in Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees when he completely missed throwing a ball to home plate, which allowed a runner to score. The Mets lost that game against the Yankees and Monday’s game against the Red Sox.

“I messed it up,” Alonso said after the loss to the Yankees, via The Athletic. “I just made an awful throw. That whole inning, this game, is on me. This one’s 100% on me.”

Alonso was 1-for-3 against Boston.

He is hitting .301 with an OPS of .964 and has nine home runs on the season. New York got off to a hot start, but the struggles are starting to come to light even as the team is tied for first in the National League East with a 29-19 record.

The team’s loss against the Red Sox dropped them to 8-9 in May. New York only lost eight games in April. The Mets have lost four out of their last five going back to last week’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.