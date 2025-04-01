Baseball fans poke fun at Tim Walz as Twins start season 0-4 following gov’s ‘162-0’ post

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expressed some hope on opening day that it would be the Twins’ year to regain the top of the mountain in Major League Baseball.

The former vice presidential candidate posted a photo of himself at Target Field in a Twins jersey with a baseball glove with the message, “Happy Opening Day, Minnesota! 162-0.” But after that post, Minnesota got off to a surprisingly bad start.

The Twins dropped three straight against the St. Louis Cardinals and then fell 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Monday after the American League Central team put up the worst record in baseball history last season.

Baseball fans came after Walz as Minnesota fell to 0-4 on the year.

Walz has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019. He was among those who congratulated Joe Mauer last year after the MLB great was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Twins still have plenty of time to turn the season around. Fan Graphs projected the Twins to win at least 80 games this season.

Minnesota was ousted from the playoffs in 2023, losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series in four games. The Twins won the division that season.

The Twins have not been to the World Series since 1991. In that year, Jack Morris and Kirby Puckett teamed up to stun the Atlanta Braves. It was the third World Series title in franchise history.