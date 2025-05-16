Basketball coach charged with OVI after parking in front yard, struggling with alphabet: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A women’s college basketball coach was arrested last week for alleged drunken driving after police said he was found parked in his front yard and smelled like alcohol.

Kevin McGuff, the head coach at Ohio State, took more than two minutes to open the driver’s side door or window before refusing a Breathalyzer and denying he had been drinking or taken medications that could result in impairment, according to a police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch.

McGuff was asked to recite the alphabet from letters D through R, an order he was given three times, but he said nothing after D, according to police.

“The (university) is in communication with Coach McGuff and monitoring the situation closely. This is an ongoing, personal legal matter, and the (university) will share additional information at the appropriate time,” Ohio State said in a statement, via the New York Post.

McGuff was inside a 2013 Toyota Sequoia. Shortly before McGuff’s arrest on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a bystander called police to report someone in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia driving recklessly. That driver had struck several curbs and traveled through a yard, the caller said, according to The Dispatch.

The coach told the police, 13 seconds after being asked, that he had been at a restaurant. When asked what he had eaten, he said, “dinner,” according to the report.

McGuff has been Ohio State’s coach since 2013 and has a 224-109 record since joining the Buckeyes. He’s been to eight NCAA tournaments with OSU after spending two seasons with Washington and nine at Xavier.

