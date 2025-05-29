Baylor football player Alex Foster, 18, dies after suffering multiple gunshot wounds

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Baylor University football player died early Wednesday morning after police say he was found in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his Mississippi hometown, which local officials say has seen a recent surge in violent crime.

Alex Foster, an 18-year-old defensive lineman, was later identified as the victim of an early morning shooting in Greenville.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor Family,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades, IV and head football coach Dave Aranda said in a joint statement released by the school.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and all those who loved him. In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex’s family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex’s memory will forever be a part of Baylor University.”

Greenville Police spokeswoman Major Misty Mew told The Associated Press that officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential/commercial area of the city shortly after midnight. Once on the scene, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. Mew did not name Foster as the victim, but the Washington County Coroner’s Office later confirmed his identity to the outlet.

Foster was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

EX-PENN STATE FOOTBALL STAR JULIAN FLEMING INJURED, GIRLFRIEND DEAD IN ATV CRASH, POLICE SAY

Aranda later released a separate statement on X, saying that the Baylor community has been left “devastated” by Foster’s passing.

“Alex was a beloved member of our Baylor Family, and we are devastated by this loss. In his time at Baylor he made a long-lasting impact on all of us in the program. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply.”

In response to the shooting death, Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons spoke out about the recent “surge” of crimes impacting the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Over the past several weeks, our community has been deeply shaken by a surge in violent crimes, including multiple shootings, a surge in violent crimes, acts of gun violence and senseless killings,” he said in a brief video address. Simmons added that after a vote on Wednesday, the city will be implementing a curfew effective immediately from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily “until further notice.”

“It’s to protect the lives and well-being of every Greenville resident.”

Foster joined Baylor in 2024 as one of Mississippi’s top-20 prospects and the 69th-ranked defensive lineman in the nation. He did not see any action last season after he redshirted his freshman year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.