Bears acquire Keenan Allen from Chargers in blockbuster trade: reports

Assuming the Chicago Bears do take Caleb Williams with the first pick, he’s going to fit in with them quite nicely.

That’s because they have reportedly acquired six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth-round pick.

Los Angeles released wide receiver Mike Williams earlier this week, so this currently leaves them with Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston as their top-two weapons on the outside.

It was a crummy year for the Chargers, who after making the playoffs in 2022, fired Brandon Staley midseason. Justin Herbert was also injured midway through the year.

But one of the bright spots was Allen’s performance. As a 31-year-old, Allen had 108 receptions – the most of his career – with 1,243 yards and seven scores – all that with missing the final four games of the season. In Week 4, he had 18 catches for 215 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago’s quarterback situation is still in limbo, but it’s long been assumed that they would trade away Justin Fields and select Williams at No. 1. However, after several teams went the free agent route to fill their QB holes, Fields’ future is a question mark.

Of course, general manager Ryan Poles has said he would toy with the idea of trading the first overall pick, but moving Fields seems much more likely. And, if they do trade Fields, they would surely get better than what they gave up for Allen.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has the fifth pick, and with Allen and Williams now gone, they are surely in line to take one of the top three wide receivers in Marvin Harrison, Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers.

Chicago, on the other hand, is solidifying their veteran corps of D.J. Moore, tight end Cole Kmet, and recently signed running back D’Andre Swift. In his first year in Chicago, Moore had the best season of his career, putting up career-highs with 96 receptions, 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. Kmet, too, had career-highs of 73 catches for 719 yards.

Oh, and the Bears also have the ninth pick, too.

The Chargers freed up $23.1 million in cap space with the move, but his $18.1 million salary is not guaranteed (he is owed a $5 million roster bonus on Sunday).

Los Angeles hired Jim Harbaugh this offseason, so perhaps he wants fresh blood in the mix, as well.

