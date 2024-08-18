Bears’ Caleb Williams knows how special connection with fellow rookie Rome Odunze will be: ‘Explosive’

The Chicago Bears used precious draft capital on two Top 10 picks in April, and they’re already starting to showcase why they were so highly thought of.

No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and his lofty expectations have all the bright lights on him whenever he touches the field, including Saturday against the Buffalo Bills for his second preseason action.

And while he had a tremendous scrambling touchdown that wowed the crowd in upstate New York, there was also his fellow first-round teammate, wide receiver Rome Odunze, making an impact for Chicago.

Williams’ biggest gain on a pass play so far this preseason came on Saturday, when he fired a ball deep downfield on the run to Odunze for a 45-yard gain.

It was a perfect route and a perfect throw that got the Bears fired up, and Williams almost had Odunze catch his first touchdown of the preseason, though his feet were not in bounds when he made the grab later in the drive.

Either way, NFL fans got to see what this rookie connection could look like this season with Williams and Odunze building a rapport. The signal caller already knows it’s going to be special.

“We’re going to be explosive,” Williams said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “We’re two rooks, but we’re trying to catch up to the old guys as fast as we can to make sure that we are right there on par with them to be able to be efficient, function, go out there and be explosive, be on the same page and win games. That’s ultimately what we are here to do. Having a guy like that was drafted with me, we’re only going to keep growing and building this connection.”

Williams went 6-for-13 for 75 yards with his touchdown run of seven yards on Saturday, while Odunze caught his one pass and took one rush for 16 yards as well.

On Draft Day, Williams was seen bombarding Odunze’s first interview with the media over Zoom, and they’ve been building a connection on and off the field since.

There are many who believe the Bears will see an immediate uptick in production and wins with this Williams era beginning in the Windy City. Odunze is among two Pro Bowl veterans in D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen at receiver, while tight end Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift are also a part of what can be an explosive offense all around.

Odunze, though, has specifically showcased his route-running abilities to go along with his speed and contested catch abilities at practice as he battles against his teammates.

So long as he and Williams continue to work on their craft together as rookies, they can fulfill the high expectations that have been set for both of them.

They’ll have one more preseason game to get that chemistry working full tilt before they face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 at home.

