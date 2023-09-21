Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns to focus on ‘my health and my family’

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from his position on Wednesday.

This move, effective immediately, came with a statement from Williams, who has served as the team’s defensive coordinator since last season.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family,” Williams wrote in the statement, according to multiple reports. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history The McCasky family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie.

“I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

There was a report that said authorities had raided Halas Hall, the Bears’ facility, in connection with Williams. However, a Bears spokesperson told Fox News Digital the reports were false.

Williams missed the Bears’ Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons after being on the sidelines for the first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers.

Eberflus was a former defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, and he called plays against the Buccaneers. He’s expected to continue calling plays moving forward, beginning with the Bears’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“I think with the experience that we have on defense, I don’t think that’s an issue,” Eberflus said.

Williams became the Bears’ defensive coordinator this past season after Eberflus was put in place as the team’s new head coach. Williams and Eberflus had a relationship in Indy, as the former re-joined the coaching staff in 2018.

Williams was with the Colts previously under legendary head coach Tony Dungy, where he served as a defensive backs coach from 2002 to 2011. He was a part of the coaching staff that won Super Bowl XLI against the Bears.

He would join on to be named the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, and after two seasons where his defense struggled, he was fired and later joined the Detroit Lions as the team’s secondary coach.

Williams played college football from 1988 to 1991 as a running back at William & Mary. He was teammates with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during their days at the college.

The Bears currently rank 29th in the NFL after allowing an average 383 yards per game over their first two contests. They’ve given up 38 and 27 points for an average 32.5 points allowed per game, which is second-worst in the league thus far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.