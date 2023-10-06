Bears’ DJ Moore makes fantasy owners happy after torching Commanders in first half

The Chicago Bears, winless in their last 14 games, came out firing against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and top wide receiver D.J. Moore was the key reason why the score was 27-3 at halftime.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a career game last week against the Denver Broncos despite the loss, and he continued that momentum on the first drive of the game when he found Moore for a 58-yard bomb down the left sideline to Washington’s 16-yard line.

Then, when it seemed the Bears were going to get stopped after a Fields sack forcing a 3rd-and-14, Fields threw an absolute dot to Moore in the back left of the end zone for a quick six points.

But Moore wasn’t done making it hurt in the first quarter.

The Bears quickly got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out on the Commanders, and the Fields-Moore combo was on full display yet again.

To begin the drive, Moore ran a simple curl route where Fields put it right on his chest for a completion. It looked like the Commanders corner that was covering Moore was going to take him down the second he caught the ball.

However, the tackle was poor and Moore made Washington pay. He slipped the tackle and hit the jets down the right sideline for a 39-yard completion instead of the seven yards he was expected to get.

That fired up the Bears who continued moving the ball down the field into Washington territory. On 3rd-and-6 on Washington’s 11, Fields trusted Moore once more, lofting a fade pass to the back of the end zone.

Moore jumped up and snatched the ball out of the air for his second touchdown of the half in just over 15 minutes of play.

Moore finished the half with five receptions for 137 yards with his two scores, making fantasy football owners very happy if he was in their starting lineups.

But it wasn’t just Moore that led the Bears to outgain the Commanders, 307-84, in terms of yards in the first half. They rushed for 122 yards, with running back Khalil Herbert leading the way with 76 yards on nine carries. Of course, Fields had his fair share of rushes, gaining 27 yards on six tries.

Also, Fields found Cole Kmet for a touchdown, as he had five catches for 42 yards with his score.

The Bears are desperate for a win and are in prime position to finally snap that losing streak that spans to the 2022 season.

Moore and the rest of the offense will do what it can in the second half to secure that victory.