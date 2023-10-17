Bears fans get into nasty brawl at Soldier Field

Chicago Bears fans got into a nasty brawl at Soldier Field on Sunday as they watched their team fall to their NFC North rival – the Minnesota Vikings.

The fight appeared to take place on the concourse and involved multiple people. A man wearing a Justin Fields jersey pushed one man off him and then punched a man in a Walter Payton jersey. The man in the Payton jersey went down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man in the Fields jersey peeled the man he shoved off of another person. Then, a man in a black-hooded sweatshirt got on top of him and started punching him in the face. The man in the Payton jersey then tried to get involved again, and he got shoved backward.

The man in the sweatshirt delivered two more punches and then a kick in the head before the skirmish finally ended.

ROB GRONKOWSKI DOESN’T REGRET PLAYING ANOTHER SEASON AFTER FINAL SUPER BOWL WIN: ‘I WOULDN’T CHANGE A THING’

It is unclear what sparked the melee.

The Vikings won the game 19-13 in a game that saw Fields go down with an injury. He suffered a dislocated thumb and is doubtful to play in Chicago’s next game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fan fights have been prevalent over the course of the season so far. At least one person has died afterward, but it appears the rage started in the preseason and will continue through the rest of the season with no signs of it stopping any time soon.