Bears GM wants to ‘do right’ by Justin Fields amid swirling trade rumors

The Chicago Bears enter the 2024 NFL Draft with arguably one of the biggest offseason decisions; what to do with the No. 1 overall pick and what that might mean for Justin Fields?

Questions regarding Fields’ future have picked up, with many speculating that the Bears will take a quarterback in the first round.

General manager Ryan Poles added to the lore on Tuesday when speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, explaining that the organization will be looking for “clarity” in the coming weeks.

“This is an opportunity for us to continue to gather information, learn about the different players in the draft, listen to what opportunities could come up, and then at the end of the day we’re going to make the best decision that we can for the Chicago Bears.”

He continued, “It will not be based on fear of what could happen with this, and what could happen with that – we’re going to out our information together and make the best decision, because at the end of the day, we’ll always throw our decision making against our core deal which is win championships and sustain success for a long period of time.”

When asked specifically about the Bears’ plans if they do draft a quarterback, Poles vowed to “do right” by Fields.

“It just depends on what opportunities pop up,” he began. “If we go down that road, I want to do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in gray. I know that’s uncomfortable. I wouldn’t want to be in that situation either, so we’ll gather information, we’ll move as quickly as possible – we’re not going to be in a rush, and see what presents itself and what’s best for the organization.”

The Bears have missed the playoffs in each of Fields’ first three seasons and have had no postseason wins since the 2010 season. They have several routes they could go, including trading the No. 1 pick or using it to take USC standout Caleb Williams.

For his part, Fields has expressed his desire to remain with the organization.

“Of course I want to stay,” Fields said during a recent podcast appearance. “I can’t see myself playing in another place. But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there are great, and the people. It’s a business. I ain’t got no control over it; whatever happens, happens. I think the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying, this and that.”

