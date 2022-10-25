Bears’ Jaquan Brisker gets payback after Patriots’ Mac Jones kicks him in groin

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker got the best type of revenge on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after a sliding mishap.

On the Patriots’ third drive of the night, Jones, who is playing for the first time in three weeks after rehabbing a high ankle sprain, scrambled for 10 yards. But on his slide, his lead foot came up a little too high on Brisker, who was looking to make the tackle.

Brisker hit the deck after it appeared Jones kicked him in the groin area, and the rookie safety had to come out of the game for a bit to relieve the pain.

But, when he got back in for the Bears, he made Jones pay on a poorly execute pass.

Jones tried floating a pass intended to tight end Jonnu Smith, but Brisker came rushing in and made a sick, one-handed grab for his first career interception.

He returned it for six yards before running back Rhamondre Stevenson took him to the turf.

And that might be the last pass Jones makes on the night, as Bailey Zappe, who has started the last two games for the Patriots, came into the game. He immediately led a drive that resulted in a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers.

It was a debate all week to see who would be starting in this Monday night game, as both Jones and Zappe took first-team reps. But Jones took all the first-team reps in Saturday’s final practice before the game, indicating that he would get the start for the first time since his injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

But it’s Zappe, using the momentum of his 309 yards and two touchdowns last week in the win over the Cleveland Browns, picking up where he left off.

Brisker, on the other hand, will aim to stop Zappe now. He’s been everything the Bears had hoped for when he went 48th overall in the second round out of Penn State. Coming into this game, he has two sacks and 35 tackles in six games.