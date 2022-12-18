Bears’ Justin Fields nearly scores touchdown on marvelous run vs Eagles

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was having a tough time grappling with the Philadelphia Eagles defense in their Week 15 matchup on Sunday, but he was able to leave fans stunned with one play.

The play in question came on 2nd-and-27 in the second quarter with the Bears trailing 3-0. Fields took the snap in the shotgun formation and couldn’t find any of his potential receivers open immediately. He escaped one would-be tackler and then started to move up the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He galloped further and missed a few more tackles before he managed to get into the end zone. It was an amazing play that had Bears fans at Soldier Field yelling and screaming.

Unfortunately, Fields was ruled out of bounds on the sideline and the touchdown didn’t count.

The play managed to still light up NFL fans who were amazed.

The 39-yard run set up a David Montgomery touchdown on the next play.

Fields and the Bears were coming off a bye week. The second-year Chicago quarterback has made his case for best rushing quarterback this season. He had 905 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns. He averaged a league-leading 7.1 yards per attempt heading into the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had 1,896 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes in 12 games this season. Chicago was 3-10 on the season before the game and already eliminated from playoff contention.