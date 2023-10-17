Bears legend expresses optimism in Justin Fields despite inconsistency: ‘I think he’s gonna be special’

The Chicago Bears appear to be in a world of trouble.

After an electric victory over the Washington Commanders for their first win of the season, the Bears fell to the Minnesota Vikings 19-13 on Sunday and may have lost quarterback Justin Fields due to a dislocated thumb.

Fields has shown spurts of great play. He had four touchdown passes in a loss against the Denver Broncos, as well as four touchdown passes against the Commanders. But conversely, he was sacked four times before he left the game on Sunday and added an interception to his total.

Bears legend Mike Singletary appeared on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” on Monday and expressed some optimism that Fields will eventually get things sorted out.

“I’ve learned that watching something from a distance you never really quite know the story, and I think Justin Fields, when I look at him, I see a quarterback that has a great future, if he could just get the pieces around him and have a little time,” Singletary told Dakich. “I think he’s gonna be special.”

Fields is in his third season with the Bears. He had his best year in 2022, when he threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns, as well as running for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. He received some NFL MVP votes, finishing tied for ninth with a few other players.

Singletary said Fields just needs time for his greatness to come to fruition.

“I really think, more so than time, it is being in a system long enough,” he said. “Sometimes a guy has different coordinators — when that changes, it kinda sets the clock back. I just think for Justin, just like any other quarterback, it’s just — there’s a time that’s gonna come into place as long as he continues to work, one day it’s gonna come together. Hopefully, sooner than later.”

This season thus far, Fields has thrown for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 237 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With Fields’ latest injury, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus said the quarterback is doubtful to play in the Bears’ upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders.