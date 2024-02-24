Bears legend Steve McMichael remains hospitalized, may be released Friday

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael will not be released until Friday at the earliest as he recovers from a urinary tract infection and a bout with MRSA, his publicist said.

McMichael was hospitalized for one week before being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It appeared possible that the former defensive lineman was going to be released earlier in the week.

“Steve McMichael won’t be released from the hospital until at least tomorrow, Friday,” McMichael’s family spokesperson said Thursday, via FOX 32 Chicago. “He is anxious to get home to Misty and Macy. We will have an update tomorrow.”

The 66-year-old revealed his ALS diagnosis in 2021, which made his recent health battle more difficult. He was admitted into the ICU last Thursday, and his family announced on Saturday he was diagnosed with MRSA and was undergoing a blood transfusion.

His family initially hoped to have him back home on Tuesday, but then it was pushed to Thursday.

“Thanks again for your concern, prayers and support,” the spokesperson added.

McMichael, lovingly known as “Mongo,” was named to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 along with Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis and Randy Gradishar.

He is scheduled to be inducted in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

McMichael’s wife, Misty, said the former defensive tackle got the call about being named a finalist in August. A family spokesperson said a petition and letter-writing campaign in support of McMichael was launched in 2022.

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the franchise to the Super Bowl title during the 1985 season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to four All-Pro teams.

He finished his Bears career with 92.5 sacks.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

