Bears reporter drops F-bomb before abrupt exit from live radio hit: ‘Alright, f— this’

Technical difficulties may have led to one reporter’s abrupt exit from a radio hit on Friday morning.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin appeared on the “Kap & J. Hood Morning Show” from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to discuss former USC quarterback Caleb Williams when she appeared to have issues with her audio.

“It was such an incredible display of people that were there to watch him,” she began.

But before she could continue, Cronin said “Alright, f— this,” and ripped off her headphones.

Video of Cronin’s unexpected departure from the interview captured a shocking reaction from co-host David Kaplan.

“Alright, we’ll put her on hold, and we’ll get back to Courtney in a moment,” co-host Jonathan Hood added, before refocusing the conversation back to Williams.

Cronin later appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” to discuss Williams’ brief conversation with the Chicago Bears at the combine.

“… He did come away impressed by the makeup of this team. He acknowledged a 7-10 team doesn’t typically have the No. 1 overall pick, and he called the opportunity to potentially go to Chicago pretty exciting.”

A spokesperson for ESPN declined to comment on the matter.

Williams has been favored to become the top pick almost from the moment he won the Heisman in 2022.

This has led to speculation about what the Bears plan to do with Justin Fields. Chicago has missed the playoffs in each of Fields’ first three seasons and has had no postseason wins since the 2010 season.

General manager Ryan Poles did not reveal any details of the Bears’ draft plans but did say that he hopes to “do right” by Fields if the organization does draft a quarterback in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

