Bears should trade Justin Fields, select QB with top pick, ESPN pundit says

The Chicago Bears are on the clock after receiving the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Entering Week 18 of the NFL season, the Bears were looking up at the Houston Texans in the draft order, with Chicago needing Houston to beat the Indianapolis Colts in order to have the rights to the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears received a major gift when the Texans completed a Hail Mary pass with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, successfully completed a two-point attempt and beat the Colts to win their third game of the season.

The shocking result gives Chicago an opportunity to pick first for the first time in 76 years.

It also presents a conundrum.

The Bears drafted quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but as a draft class with potential stars at the quarterback position approaches, the Bears have a decision to make.

One ESPN pundit thinks the decision is to move on from Fields.

“I would trade Justin Fields, and I’m taking nothing away from him,” former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“I think he has a chance to be a good, maybe a top-10 quarterback. But if you can get at least a first and a third-round pick, which I believe you can, because so many teams need a quarterback, I’m going to draft Bryce Young. Who I think is going to be a better quarterback than Justin Fields. And when I do that, and get at least a first and a third-round pick, I’m resetting Bryce Young’s rookie contract, and I’m going to be able to get at least four starting-caliber players.”

Tannenbaum highlighted the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were able to add quality players due to having Trevor Lawrence on his rookie contract.

“If I can turn Justin Fields basically into six quality players and get Bryce Young, who I think will be the better player, I’m making that move if I’m the Bears,” Tannenbaum continued.

The other option would be for the Bears to shop the No. 1 overall pick – obtaining draft capital – and roll with Fields moving forward.

The former Ohio State standout threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games. Fields added 1,143 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns.