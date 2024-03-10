Bears sign All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to 2-year deal: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Chicago Bears continue to spend money on their secondary this offseason as the team reportedly signed All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to a two-year deal.

Since Byard was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, he did not have to wait until the new league year began to ink a new deal.

CBS Sports first reported the agreement. The deal is worth $15 million at its base, NFL Network reported.

Byard, 30, visited the Bears on Friday, and it seems he likes what he sees with the organization, which has a spot for him to start following Eddie Jackson’s release to save salary cap space.

Byard was released by the Eagles, who were also looking to shed salary cap, and safety has been a position across the league that seems to be undervalued given many teams are releasing top talent. Players like Xavier McKinney and Justin Simmons will look to find new homes this week.

But the two-time first-team All-Pro Byard joins a Bears team that is clearly looking to use its massive amounts of cap room to contend in 2024.

Bears GM Ryan Poles just gave cornerback Jaylon Johnson a long-term extension after an initial franchise tag. He signed a four-year deal worth $76 million with $54 million guaranteed.

So, Poles has invested in defense with Byard, Johnson, Montez Sweat at edge rusher (four years, $98 million) and linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds (four years, $72 million).

Now, armed with more cap space and two Top 10 2024 NFL Draft picks, including first overall, Poles is in position to make the Bears a more formidable group on paper next season.

Byard was traded to the Eagles from the Tennessee Titans in October. He finished the year with 122 combined tackles, one interception and three passes defended between the two teams.

His last All-Pro season came in 2021, where he had 88 tackles, one sack, five interceptions (one for a pick-six) and six passes defended for the Titans.

