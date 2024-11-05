Bears star DJ Moore walks off field mid-play in bizarre scene: ‘What a dumpster fire’

The Chicago Bears were blown out on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but one play in particular is standing out from their offense and has now gone viral on social media.

During a second-quarter drive, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was scrambling outside the pocket on second-and-6, hoping to find someone open to convert the first down.

But one of his wide receivers, D.J. Moore, was spotted walking off the field while the play was still going on.

It was a bizarre scene as Williams sprinted to his left, and as he looked downfield, Moore was walking out of bounds. It appeared Williams was going to be sacked, but he managed to avoid pressure and sprint in the opposite direction, ultimately failing to connect with Keenan Allen for the first down.

Many on social media, including former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, couldn’t believe what they just watched on Moore’s part.

“Wait…DJ Moore walked off the field on a play??” Daniel posted on X on Monday along with the video of the play.

RANKING NFL HEAD COACHES ON THE HOT SEAT: WHO MIGHT BE NEXT AFTER DENNIS ALLEN?

Dan Katz, better known as Big Cat at Barstool Sports, is a noted Bears fan, and he ripped into Moore, comparing the situation to what Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson did last week, when he told reporters he tapped himself out of a drive because he was tired.

“What the hell is DJ Moore doing here?” Katz said. “He just walks off the field mid play?!? How is this any different than Anthony Richardson pulling himself out? It’s actually worse. What a dumpster fire.”

However, despite the vitriol Moore received, future NFL Hall of Fame edge rusher J.J. Watt had a counter argument in response to Katz’s post.

“Looks to be limping and goes straight to the bench. So probably felt a tweak,” Watt wrote on X. “Or, he realized he stepped out of bounds and thus was no longer an eligible receiver, so to eliminate any potential confusion for Caleb, he stayed off the field.”

While Katz said he understood the illegal touching argument, Watt believed that Moore felt something to make him walk out of bounds the way he did.

Moore remained in the game and was never given an injury designation.

The reason this play was significant isn’t just because of its odd nature, but more importantly, how last week’s game finished for the Bears.

The Washington Commanders won on a Hail Mary at the end of the game, when receiver Noah Brown caught the tipped ball in the end zone as time expired.

What made the situation worse for Chicago was that cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was videoed taunting the FedEx Field crowd as the play was happening. When the ball was eventually thrown by quarterback Jayden Daniels, Stevenson sprinted into the scrum, and the ball appeared to hit his hands before falling back to Brown.

Stevenson was disciplined for his actions, though the level of effort by Bears players has been questioned this season despite being an even 4-4 now after their second consecutive loss.

Ahead of the team’s Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots, Moore’s reasoning behind walking out will likely be a hot topic for reporters at Bears practice.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.