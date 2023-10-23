Bears win battle of backup QBs with dominant effort against Raiders

It was a tale of two backup quarterbacks in Chicago, but one of them hardly looked like one.

Tyson Bagent was under center for the Bears as Justin Fields deals with a thumb injury – and he looked every bit like he belonged.

Bagent led the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, who had Brian Hoyer under center.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters – all of them by D’Onta Foreman.

The running back rushed for his first score from two yards out in the first quarter, and he had a three-yard touchdown in the second.

In the third, Bagent threw a touchdown to Foreman from five yards out that put the Bears up by 18.

Davante Adams dropped a touchdown pass in the fourth, and the Raiders had to settle for their second field goal. Chicago was able to waste some clock and answer back with a field goal to go up 24-6 with less than six minutes to go. On Vegas’ first play on their ensuing drive, Hoyer threw a pick-six, and Aidan O’Connell came into the game.

NFL WEEK 7 PREVIEW: LEAGUE’S BEST TEAMS GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN BIG TEST

Bagent completed 21 of his 29 passes for 162 yards and a score. Foreman ran for 89 yards on his 16 carries, two of which were touchdowns.

In his first game since complaining about his recent usage (he had nine targets in his previous two games), Adams had seven receptions for 57 yards on 11 targets, along with his crucial drop in the end zone.

Hoyer threw for just 129 yards on 17-of-32 passing, throwing two interceptions. It’s the Bears’ second victory of the season after losing five of their first six games to start the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago has a Sunday night date with the Chargers in Los Angeles next week, while the 3-4 Raiders will play in Detroit against the Lions next Monday night.