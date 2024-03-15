Bees swarm court at Indian Wells, suspending Carlos Alcaraz-Alexander Zverev match

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A much-anticipated matchup between two young stars in tennis was suspended on Thursday night after bees invaded the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Southern California.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev were early in their match when an absurd number of bees swarmed the court.

The two were in just the third game of the match, knotted at one, when bees were just around everyone on the court floor, prompting Alcaraz to take cover.

Bees even made a home on the overhead camera, which took a trip outside the venue to get the bees out.

A beekeeper was seen vacuuming the bees off the camera.

The delay lasted an hour and 48 minutes.

The Tennis Channel even joked, “Advantage, bees.”

The event had previously been headlined by Novak Djokovic’s upset loss to the 123rd-ranked player in the world, Luca Nardi.

Djokovic, the top-ranked player, was criticized, though, for a conversation with Nardi which seemed stern. There was earlier confusion on a point in which Nardi lazily returned a serve that wound up in him earning a point – Djokovic was calling for a hindrance.

He then apparently told Nardi that he pulled a bush league move.

Zverev and Alcaraz, a two-time grand slam winner, were playing in a quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open, where the final will be played on Sunday.

Zverev, the sixth-ranked player in the world, won the first set, 6-2. The winner will face Jannik Sinner in the semifinal.

